Suspect on the loose after robbing a Phoenix Chevron store

The man reportedly took money and cigarettes.
The man reportedly took money and cigarettes.(File image: Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 10:09 AM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man who reportedly robbed a west Phoenix Chevron convenience store at gunpoint is still on the loose.

Phoenix police responded to reports of an armed robbery near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road around 3:50 a.m. Witnesses told investigators that a man came into the store carrying a rifle and went behind the counter for cigarettes and cash.

He left the area on foot and has not yet been found. Stay with Arizona’s Family for more information.

