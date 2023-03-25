Suspect on the loose after robbing a Phoenix Chevron store

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man who reportedly robbed a west Phoenix Chevron convenience store at gunpoint is still on the loose.

Phoenix police responded to reports of an armed robbery near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road around 3:50 a.m. Witnesses told investigators that a man came into the store carrying a rifle and went behind the counter for cigarettes and cash.

He left the area on foot and has not yet been found. Stay with Arizona’s Family for more information.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.