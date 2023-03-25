Sunny, dry weekend ahead

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Expect temperatures to stay below normal and, at times, we’ll see isolated rain and snow showers in the mountains and northeast Arizona.

While we don’t anticipate any rain for the weekend, despite the sunshine, temperatures will be running 10 degrees below normal. However, at this point, we may see a bit of warming on Monday and Tuesday as a small ridge of high pressure builds in. It will not be a big warm-up. The small ridge of high pressure will give us a run at 80 degrees on Tuesday.

If we got there, it would only be the fourth 80+ temp of the year so far. However, current forecast charts don’t make that 80 a sure thing by any stretch of the imagination. In fact, we’d put the chance of an 80 at about 40% for Tuesday while it’s dry through next week. Another storm will pass to the north of us on Thursday and Friday. However, any precipitation looks to be limited to northern Arizona, and we expect it to be light. Nothing in the 7-day forecast is showing us any kind of weather except snowmelt, that would add to our flooding concerns. In fact, the below-average temperatures may be a blessing in disguise.

