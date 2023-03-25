March Mayhem
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Sunny, dry weekend ahead

It's gonna be a dry week with lots of sun in the Phoenix area.
By Paul Horton
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 7:30 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Expect temperatures to stay below normal and, at times, we’ll see isolated rain and snow showers in the mountains and northeast Arizona.

While we don’t anticipate any rain for the weekend, despite the sunshine, temperatures will be running 10 degrees below normal. However, at this point, we may see a bit of warming on Monday and Tuesday as a small ridge of high pressure builds in. It will not be a big warm-up. The small ridge of high pressure will give us a run at 80 degrees on Tuesday.

If we got there, it would only be the fourth 80+ temp of the year so far. However, current forecast charts don’t make that 80 a sure thing by any stretch of the imagination. In fact, we’d put the chance of an 80 at about 40% for Tuesday while it’s dry through next week. Another storm will pass to the north of us on Thursday and Friday. However, any precipitation looks to be limited to northern Arizona, and we expect it to be light. Nothing in the 7-day forecast is showing us any kind of weather except snowmelt, that would add to our flooding concerns. In fact, the below-average temperatures may be a blessing in disguise.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after bodies were found at a south Phoenix home.
2 adults, young child found dead at south Phoenix home
Humble Fencing has been collecting payment for work that was never completed for a few Phoenix...
Fake contractor accused of ripping off thousands from Phoenix homeowners
A trial court were hear one of seven Kari Lake challenges.
Arizona Supreme Court approves review of 1 of 7 election claims from Kari Lake
Pilots weren't allowed to land or taxi.
Sky Harbor’s north runway reopens after security incident on British Airways flight
Evacuation orders have been issued due to rain and wet weather causing major flooding issues.
Parts of Camp Verde remain evacuated while some in Yavapai County can return home

Latest News

AZFAMILY FIRST ALERT WEATHER 6am update for 03/25/2023
AZFAMILY First Alert Weather 9pm update for 3/24/2023
7-day forecast for Friday, March 24.
Sunny but cool weekend ahead for Arizona
Friday temps around the Phoenix area range from low-60s to low-70s