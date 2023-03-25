Scottsdale’s Hunkapi Farms to host Sunday Drag & Pony Show brunch

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - On Sunday, Scottsdale’s Hunkapi Farms is hosting a Drag & Pony Show brunch to benefit the farm.

From 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., Season 12 winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Jaida Essence Hall, will be gracing attendees with her presence alongside Phoenix drag royalty Benaddiction, Eva Angelica Stratton, Hollywood Hope, and Gray Matter! Brunch will be served courtesy of Beats n’Roots, and you can get your drink on at the bloody mary and mimosa bar! If you come dressed in your finest, you may just win the “Best Depressed Competition!”

Founder and director of Hunkapi Programs Terra Schaad said the event was prompted by program participants changing their pronouns and becoming more comfortable in exploring their gender identity and presentation at the farm while talking about the struggles they were having at school. “What I’ve learned over the years and have really come to grow into is love and acceptance. Our animals, our horses are gonna meet you exactly where you’re at, and it doesn’t matter to them the color of your skin, what gender you are, what pronouns you chose, or what your past or history is,” she said.

Schaad said she hopes programs like this will push forward the goal of unity and support for LGBTQ+ kids. “My job is to love and accept them and to meet them where they are, and that has really opened my eyes to really be in a different place,” she said. “That’s what Hunkapi means...it means we are all related and that we all have something to learn.”

She said the purpose of events like this is to celebrate differences, foster compassion and encourage growth among people from different walks of life. “The only way we can stop the hate and the acts of violence and emotional abuse that happen is to be more like the horses, and accept people where they’re at,” Schaad said.

Get your tickets here! The fundraising money will go toward Hunkapi’s mission of supporting those of all ages with autism spectrum, emotional, addiction, PTSD, and other disorders. You can learn all about Hunkapi by clicking here!

