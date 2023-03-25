‘Multiple arrests’ made in shooting death of 5-year-old boy in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Investigators announced on Friday that “multiple arrests” have been made in connection to the drive-by shooting that killed a 5-year-old boy and left two others hurt last week in Tempe. The Tempe Police Department put out a news release with few details. Officers wouldn’t say who was arrested or how many suspects but said they couldn’t release any more information “to maintain the integrity of this investigation.” Tempe police teamed up with the U.S. Marshals Service task force to make the arrests. “Our investigators are continuing their painstaking efforts, remaining laser-focused on finding justice for the victims and their families,” the release said.

Witnesses are asking why it took so long for a DPS trooper to provide medical help to a 5-year-old boy as he sat inside a car that was riddled with bullets.

On March 17, somebody in a car opened fire on another car at 52nd Street near Broadway Road just before midnight. The victims’ car had an adult with six kids inside, with three children getting hit. All three were rushed to the hospital, where the 5-year-old died. Police haven’t released the victims’ ages or given an update on the conditions of the other two victims. Likewise, descriptions of the car or the suspected shooter have not been released.

