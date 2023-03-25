Man identified, in custody after officer ambushed and shot in south Phoenix

By Ben Bradley and AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:03 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Authorities have taken a man into custody in connection to an ambush attack that left an officer hurt in south Phoenix on Friday morning. Phoenix police confirmed that Joseph Lopez, 29, in his late 20s was arrested around 6 p.m.

According to Sgt. Brian Bower, just before 9 a.m., witnesses reported a car crashed into the front yard of a home near Ninth and Atlanta avenues, south of Broadway Road, and described the suspect. The officer who was the first to arrive spotted a man who matched Lopez’s description, Bower said. As she drove closer, the man pulled out a rifle and started shooting at her. He then took off.

A manhunt began to find the man, and detectives later found Lopez in a nearby home. Bower said police used less-lethal tools to take him into custody. He had a minor injury and was taken to the hospital. Arizona’s Family news chopper spotted him on the roof of a home with his hands up as police swarmed him.

Phoenix Police Chief Michael Sullivan said the officer was shot once in her left hip, and bullet shrapnel hit her face. She was taken to Banner University Medical Center and is currently in stable condition. Phoenix police tweeted a photo of a blue ribbon wrapped around a tree outside Banner University Medical Center. “This was an ambush on our officer. This is the reality our officers face every day when they put on this uniform,” said Chief Sullivan. “The majority of those suspects who have pulled guns on us recently are prohibited possessors. They shouldn’t have guns to use in the first place. And regardless of what the facts are in this case, I’m going to work with our local, state, and federal partners to do whatever we can to reduce gun crime and hold those accountable.”

The officer has been with the department for just under a year. Another officer was hurt during the search when a K-9 bit him. He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and later released.

Traffic restrictions are in place in the neighborhood. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents are also on the scene. Arizona’s Family has learned that Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell arrived in the area shortly after the shooting occurred. An MCAO spokesperson said that Mitchell reportedly does this when a law enforcement member is shot.

Investigators say 23 schools in the area were placed on lockdown as a precaution, but the order was later lifted.

Below is the full statement released by PLEA early Friday afternoon:

This is the 18th officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County and the 24th in the state in 2023.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Suspect on the loose after robbing a Phoenix Chevron store

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Dani Birzer
The man reportedly took money and cigarettes.

Education

Navajo Tech 1st among tribal universities to offer PhD

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Navajo Tech is now offering a Ph.D. program!

Crime

Driver hospitalized after early morning crash in Glendale

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Dani Birzer
A man is in the hospital after being involved in a crash near 67th Ave. and Camelback Road.

Arizona

Indigenous artists help skateboarding earn stamp of approval

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
The postal agency ceremoniously unveiled the “Art of the Skateboard” stamps in a Phoenix skate park as a skateboarding competition was going on nearby.

Latest News

Sports

Scottsdale company behind new tech for Major League Baseball players

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Michael Raimondi
PitchCom developed a device that is changing how major league baseball players communicate on the field.

Sports

New baseball technology changing how players communicate on the field

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
Baseball is known for all the hand and finger signals to call pitches or plays, but not anymore.

Phoenix News

Northern lights spotted in Arizona

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
Experts say it's because of a geomagnetic storm and a sun eruption.

Phoenix News

Suspects wanted in hit-and-run in Phoenix

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
The collision happened near 51st Avenue and Thunderbird Road. Investigators haven’t said how many people were injured in the crash.

Investigation

Investigation: Gunmen charged with shooting at police in 2022 should have been behind bars

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Morgan Loew and Cody Lillich
Our review of the shooting cases involving Phoenix Police officers shows felons caught with guns aren’t always prosecuted for their crime.

Arizona's Family Investigates

Majority of Phoenix Police shooting cases involving prohibited possessors

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
Our review of the shooting cases involving Phoenix officers shows felons caught with guns aren’t always prosecuted for their crime.