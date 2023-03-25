March Mayhem
Man gets life in prison for fatally stabbing child more than 50 times

Edward Rivas has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder with the use of a deadly weapon and to...
Edward Rivas has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder with the use of a deadly weapon and to first-degree arson.(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)
By Steve Timko and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 10:30 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO/Gray News) - A man who killed a 12-year-old boy will spend the rest of his life in prison.

According to the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office, 44-year-old Edward Rivas stabbed the boy more than 50 times before setting him on fire, apparently to cover up the evidence.

Rivas pleaded guilty to first-degree murder with the use of a deadly weapon and to first-degree arson.

KOLO reports the 44-year-old was sentenced to life in prison without the opportunity for parole.

Authorities said an additional 20 years was also added to Rivas’ prison sentence for using a deadly weapon and another 15 years for arson.

The boy, identified as Stevie Jamon, was found dead at a Reno-area home in September 2020. Police said Rivas lived at the house for a short time with Stevie and his mother. The fire Rivas set also killed the family dog.

