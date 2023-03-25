Man in custody after officer ambushed and shot in south Phoenix

By Ben Bradley and AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:03 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) Authorities have taken a man into custody in connection to an ambush attack that left an officer hurt in south Phoenix on Friday morning. Phoenix police tweeted that one person was arrested and will be questioned about the shooting. Arizona’s Family news chopper spotted a man on the roof of a home with his hands up as police swarmed him.

According to Sgt. Brian Bower, just before 9 a.m., witnesses reported a car crashed into the front yard of a home near Ninth and Atlanta avenues, south of Broadway Road, and described the suspect. The officer who was the first to arrive spotted a man who matched the suspect’s description, Bower said. As she drove closer, the man pulled out a rifle and started shooting at her. The suspect then took off.

Phoenix Police Chief Michael Sullivan said the officer was shot once in her left hip, and bullet shrapnel hit her face. She was taken to Banner University Medical Center and is currently in stable condition. Phoenix police tweeted a photo of a blue ribbon wrapped around a tree outside Banner University Medical Center. “This was an ambush on our officer. This is the reality our officers face every day when they put on this uniform,” said Chief Sullivan. “The majority of those suspects who have pulled guns on us recently are prohibited possessors. They shouldn’t have guns to use in the first place. And regardless of what the facts are in this case, I’m going to work with our local, state, and federal partners to do whatever we can to reduce gun crime and hold those accountable.”

The officer has been with the department for just under a year. Another officer was hurt during the search when a dog bit him. He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and later released.

Traffic restrictions are in place in the neighborhood. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents are also on the scene. Arizona’s Family has learned that Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell arrived in the area shortly after the shooting occurred. An MCAO spokesperson said that Mitchell reportedly does this when a law enforcement member is shot.

Investigators say 23 schools in the area were placed on lockdown as a precaution, but the order was later lifted.

Below is the full statement released by PLEA early Friday afternoon:

This is the 18th officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County and the 24th in the state in 2023.

