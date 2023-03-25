Family Dollar worker shot customer 15 times, witness tells Phoenix police

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A store employee at a Phoenix Family Dollar store shot a customer multiple times, emptying his gun’s magazine, according to newly released court documents. The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

On Wednesday, Phoenix police responded around 7:50 p.m. to the Family Dollar store near 68th Avenue and Indian School Road for reports of a shooting. They found a man shot multiple times outside of the store and the suspected shooter, 24-year-old Kevin Ignacio Salas Madrid, with an empty gun next to him. Court documents say that Madrid identified himself to the police as the shooter and that the victim was an alleged repeated shoplifter. Madrid was an employee at the store.

Madrid told police that he saw the man walk into the store and confronted him, telling the man to get out of the store. A witness at the store told police he overheard Madrid and the man arguing. The witness said the man closed his left fist and hit Madrid in the face, knocking off his eyeglasses. That’s when Madrid allegedly pulled out a gun and shot at the man at least ten times. When the man fell to the ground, Madrid walked closer and fired more shots at him.

One store employee said a total of 15 shots were heard. The employee asked Madrid what happened, and he reportedly responded that he could not control his anger. Madrid told police that he didn’t see any weapons on the victim and that the shooting was “egregious.”

Madrid was arrested and booked into jail on a second-degree murder charge.

