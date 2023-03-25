Driver hospitalized after early morning crash in Glendale

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in Glendale early Sunday morning.

Glendale police responded to reports of a crash near 67th Avenue and Camelback Road around 6:30 a.m. Officers found a black car that had hit a fence and some light poles before stopping, and a truck with a trailer flipped onto its side near the intersection. One of the drivers was taken to the hospital, where he is in critical condition.

Investigators learned that the car was speeding west on W. Camelback Road when it passed through the 67th Avenue intersection, possibly on a red light. That’s when officers believe the truck pulling a trailer was hit while headed north on 67th Avenue. Impairment is believed to have been a factor. The intersection is completely closed in all directions.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.