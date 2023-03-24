March Mayhem
Woman hospitalized after being shot in downtown Phoenix

Investigators appeared to be centering their investigation on an SUV.
Investigators appeared to be centering their investigation on an SUV.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 5:52 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman has been rushed to the hospital after a shooting broke out near a convenience store early Friday morning.

Phoenix police responded to a shooting call just after 2 a.m. to the Circle K near 7th Avenue and Roosevelt Street. While details on what led up to the shooting are extremely limited, officers on the scene confirmed that they found a woman who had been shot that needed to be taken to the hospital but her exact condition is unclear at this time. Video from the scene showed crime scene tape surrounding portions of the store and investigators looking into a smaller, silver SUV.

