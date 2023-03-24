March Mayhem
Tempe Town Lake temporarily closes water recreation activities; here’s why

Tempe Town Lake
Tempe Town Lake(Google Maps)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 6:16 AM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Tempe Town Lake is temporarily suspending water recreation activities, including boating in what city officials are calling an “abundance of caution” after water releases are bringing additional debris to float downstream into the lake.

City officials said Wednesday afternoon that popular activities like paddle boating, kayaking, standup paddle boarding, rowing, and sailing won’t be available until further notice. “Salt River Project (SRP) is continuing to increase water releases from several reservoirs in the region. This has caused increased debris such as tree branches,” officials explained in a blog post on the city’s website. Increases in water release are mostly being driven by recent strong storms and a deeper-than-normal snowpack.

Fishing is still allowed at the lake, and the city reminds residents and visitors that parks surrounding the lake will remain open. Anyone with questions can contact Tempe 311 at 480-350-4311

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

