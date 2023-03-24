March Mayhem
Suspect arrested two months after shooting in west Phoenix left a man dead

Anthony Sera-Ballestero was arrested on Monday, accused of the shooting death of a man in mid-January, police say.(Courtesy of the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By Kit Silavong
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:03 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police arrested a man on Monday, suspected in a shooting in west Phoenix that left one person dead earlier this year. In January, police found 18-year-old Aaron Joseph Hernandez shot to death near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road.

On Jan. 18, Hernandez and two others were meeting with Anthony Sera-Ballestero, 19, reportedly to sell him marijuana. As soon as they drove up in their Chrysler 300 to the meet-up location, a second suspect, 19-year-old Robert Alexis Hernandez, approached the car and entered the backseat. A few moments later, documents say, Robert Hernandez exited the car and pointed a rifle-style handgun at the victims.

Sera-Ballestero walked near the front of the driver’s side door and reportedly started firing a gun. The driver and rear passenger of the Chrysler 300 ran away. The third suspect, Marcus McClure, told police that Sera-Ballestero reportedly shot Aaron Hernandez multiple times as he exited the passenger side door, documents say.

Police searched Sera-Ballestero’s Facebook account, and they say they found messages about the shooting and photos of Sera-Ballestero posing with a gun. Police say he has a juvenile record and is banned from possessing firearms. After over two months since the shooting, Sera-Ballestero was booked into jail on Monday on multiple charges, including first-degree murder.

