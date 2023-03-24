March Mayhem
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Surveillance video shows shootout that injured 3 teens in Philadelphia

Police are looking for four who they believe injured three teenagers in a shootout in Philadelphia. (KYW, PHILADELPHIA POLICE DEPARTMENT, CNN)
By KYW staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 1:05 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (KYW) - New surveillance video shows four suspects firing guns aimlessly in broad daylight before running off.

Police say on Monday just after 4 p.m. in the afternoon, North Frazier Street became the scene of a shootout that injured three teens.

“The 13-year-old male was shot one time in his abdomen, a second 16-year-old was found shot five times throughout his body and a 16-year-old third male was found in the rear of 5600 block of Landsdale Avenue suffering from a gunshot wound to his body,” Philadelphia police Captain James Kearney describes.

Kearney says the teens are recovering at a nearby hospital.

Police are working to release more surveillance video showing the suspects getting out of a gray Honda CRV before the shooting.

“We need the community’s help. That shooting happened just South of Landsdale Avenue, which is a very vibrant area with plenty of people around,” Kearney says.

State police say they recently recovered a burned Honda CRV in Belmont, Pennsylvania, but investigators are unsure at this time if it’s the same car involved in the shootout.

They say they found over 70 pieces of evidence, including a handgun.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Humble Fencing has been collecting payment for work that was never completed for a few Phoenix...
Fake contractor accused of ripping off thousands from Phoenix homeowners
Police are investigating after bodies were found at a south Phoenix home.
2 adults, young child found dead at south Phoenix home
Yavapai County Superior Court Judge Celé Hancock is facing DUI-related charges.
Yavapai Superior Court judge faces ‘super extreme DUI’ charge after stop near Prescott Safeway
A strong spring storm is on the way to Arizona this week.
Strong storm on the way; First Alert Weather Day to come Tuesday
Evacuation orders have been issued due to rain and wet weather causing major flooding issues.
Parts of Camp Verde remain evacuated while some in Yavapai County can return home

Latest News

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, speaks during a briefing with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs,...
Suspected Iran drone kills US worker in Syria; US retaliates
A man reported his wife missing after their Jeep was swept downstream by swift-moving water.
3 people die in Arizona after being caught in floodwaters
Police are looking for four who they believe injured three teenagers in a shootout in...
Surveillance video shows shooting that hurt teens
Military tensions are at a high point as the pace of both North Korean weapons tests and...
North Korea claims ‘radioactive tsunami’ weapon test