Sunny but cool weekend ahead for Arizona

Sunny and breezy in the Valley, while there will likely be scattered showers in the High Country.
By Royal Norman
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 2:26 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona is going to stay hooked up to the jet stream into early next week. That means temperatures will stay below normal, and, at times, we’ll see isolated rain and snow showers in the mountains and northeast Arizona.

While we don’t anticipate any rain for the weekend, despite the sunshine, temperatures will be running 10 degrees below normal. However, we may see a bit of warming on Monday and Tuesday as a small ridge of high pressure builds in. However, it will not be a big warm-up.

The small ridge of high pressure buys us a run at 80 degrees on Tuesday. It would only be the fourth 80+ temp of the year if we got there. Very strange. However, forecast charts don’t make that 80 a sure thing by any stretch of the imagination. We’d put the chance of an 80 at about 40% for Tuesday. In any event, it will be dry through next week. Another storm will pass to the north of us on Thursday and Friday. However, any precipitation looks limited to northern Arizona, and we expect it to be light.

Nothing in the 7-day forecast shows us any weather, except snowmelt, that would add to our flooding concerns. And the below-average temperatures may be a blessing in disguise.

On this date in 1906, an unusual dust storm changed “day to night” around Phoenix, dropping visibilities to near zero and blotting out the sun.

