Sky Harbor’s north runway reopens after reported security incident

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Flyers trying to get in and leave Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport ran into some issues on Thursday night. Airport officials said there were some delays because the north runway was temporarily closed due to an “alert.” According to Flightradar24, British Airways flight 289 was sitting on the runway for about an hour before heading to the gate just before 8 p.m. Operations have returned to normal. Officials didn’t say specifically why the runway was temporarily closed. Arizona’s Family has reached out to the FBI and British Airways for more information.

