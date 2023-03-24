March Mayhem
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Sky Harbor’s north runway reopens after reported security incident

Pilots weren't allowed to land or taxi.
Pilots weren't allowed to land or taxi.(Arizona's Family)
By David Baker
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:47 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Flyers trying to get in and leave Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport ran into some issues on Thursday night. Airport officials said there were some delays because the north runway was temporarily closed due to an “alert.” According to Flightradar24, British Airways flight 289 was sitting on the runway for about an hour before heading to the gate just before 8 p.m. Operations have returned to normal. Officials didn’t say specifically why the runway was temporarily closed. Arizona’s Family has reached out to the FBI and British Airways for more information.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly crash Wednesday night in east Mesa closed of the intersection of Guadalupe and S....
3 teen girls killed in rollover crash in east Mesa; weather, speed likely to blame
Humble Fencing has been collecting payment for work that was never completed for a few Phoenix...
Fake contractor accused of ripping off thousands from Phoenix homeowners
Police are investigating after bodies were found at a south Phoenix home.
2 adults, young child found dead at south Phoenix home
Yavapai County Superior Court Judge Celé Hancock is facing DUI-related charges.
Yavapai Superior Court judge faces ‘super extreme DUI’ charge after stop near Prescott Safeway
A strong spring storm is on the way to Arizona this week.
Strong storm on the way; First Alert Weather Day to come Tuesday

Latest News

Powell was taken into custody after being treated for mild hypothermia.
Man running from authorities needed to be rescued in flooded Campe Verde creek
Rescue teams save man running from authorities in Camp Verde
Percy Piestewa is Lori Piestewa’s mother. She and her husband raised Lori’s children, Brandon...
Lori Piestewa’s family carries on legacy 20 years later
The Jeep was swept away off a dirt road in Navajo County.
Woman found dead after being swept away in floodwaters near Holbrook