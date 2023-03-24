School bus, pickup truck involved in crash in Buckeye

BUCKEYE, AZ. (3TV/CBS 5) — Police and fire crews are on the scene of an accident involving a school bus in Buckeye.

The crash happened after 7 a.m. Friday at Broadway Road and Jackrabbit Trail. Video from the scene shows a pickup truck with front end damage after striking the back of a Liberty Elementary School District bus. It’s unclear if anyone was injured.

Another school bus arrived shortly before 8 a.m. to pick up students. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Check back for updates.

