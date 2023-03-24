March Mayhem
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

School bus, pickup truck involved in crash in Buckeye

A Liberty Elementary School District bus was involved in a crash near Buckeye Friday morning.
A Liberty Elementary School District bus was involved in a crash near Buckeye Friday morning.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 8:07 AM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCKEYE, AZ. (3TV/CBS 5) Police and fire crews are on the scene of an accident involving a school bus in Buckeye.

The crash happened after 7 a.m. Friday at Broadway Road and Jackrabbit Trail. Video from the scene shows a pickup truck with front end damage after striking the back of a Liberty Elementary School District bus. It’s unclear if anyone was injured.

Another school bus arrived shortly before 8 a.m. to pick up students. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after bodies were found at a south Phoenix home.
2 adults, young child found dead at south Phoenix home
Humble Fencing has been collecting payment for work that was never completed for a few Phoenix...
Fake contractor accused of ripping off thousands from Phoenix homeowners
Yavapai County Superior Court Judge Celé Hancock is facing DUI-related charges.
Yavapai Superior Court judge faces ‘super extreme DUI’ charge after stop near Prescott Safeway
Evacuation orders have been issued due to rain and wet weather causing major flooding issues.
Parts of Camp Verde remain evacuated while some in Yavapai County can return home
A strong spring storm is on the way to Arizona this week.
Strong storm on the way; First Alert Weather Day to come Tuesday

Latest News

DPS: Woman intentionally drove wrong-way, crashed head-on with driver in Tempe
Aerial video from Arizona's Family news drone showed traffic restrictions in place.
Bicyclist killed after being hit by a car in north Scottsdale; road closures in place
Investigators appeared to be centering their investigation on an SUV.
Man and woman in critical condition after being shot near downtown Phoenix
Two vehicles were involved in primary crash, but a chain reaction caused damage to six other...
Off-duty Phoenix police officer injured after being hit by car on I-17