Arizona Coyotes co-owner arrested on domestic violence charge in Colorado

He was booked on charges of third-degree assault, second-degree assault and domestic violence.
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 3:53 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
ASPEN, CO (3TV/CBS 5) -- Investigators say the Arizona Coyotes minority owner and alternate governor Andrew Barroway was arrested on assault and domestic violence charges in Aspen, Colorado, on Thursday. According to Aspen Police, officers were called out to the Limelight Hotel around 8:40 a.m. after witnesses reported a disturbance in a hotel room. Officers arrived and took Borroway into custody. He was booked on charges of third-degree assault, second-degree assault and domestic violence.

The Coyotes released a statement to Arizona’s Family regarding Barroway’s arrest.

Barroway previously served as the Coyotes majority owner, chairman and governor between December 2014 to July 2019. He is also the managing partner of Merion Investment Management LP, a hedge fund company based in Scottsdale and New York.

