Police: Woman intentionally drove wrong-way, ramming into man’s car on Loop 101 in Scottsdale

The vehicles appeared to suffer significant dmaage.(Arizona's Family)
By Bobbi Jo Kelly
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 6:05 AM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -– A man suffered serious injuries after a woman intentionally drove the wrong way on Loop 202 and crashed head-on into his vehicle in Tempe.

According to Sgt. Jacob Melki with the Arizona Department of Public Safety, troopers got a call about a wrong-way vehicle around 3:50 a.m. Troopers say that the vehicle was going eastbound in the westbound lanes on Loop 202 near Sky Harbor Boulevard. Minutes later, at around 4:05 a.m., the suspect allegedly crashed head-on. The suspect in the wrong-way vehicle was identified as a woman in her 30s who suffered minor injuries. The man in the second car suffered serious injuries. Both of them were transported to the hospital.

Details on what led up to the crash are limited, but DPS says the woman stated that she wanted to kill herself and had a suicide note in the car.

DPS is asking drivers to avoid the area as the HOV lane is the only lane open on the eastbound Loop 202 near Scottsdale Road.

