Police deliver customer’s food after arresting Grubhub driver

Police arrested a Grubhub driver but made sure the customer got their food. (Source: KOLD)
By KOLD staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:26 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) - Police in Arizona arrested a Grubhub driver while they were out making a delivery.

And the customer still received their food.

According to the Tucson Police Department, the unidentified delivery driver was taken into custody during a traffic stop when Officer Valenzuela noticed a customer’s meal in the driver’s car.

Tucson police said the officer picked up the food and ended up bringing it to the customer.

“Valenzuela earned a five-star rating for protecting and serving ... dinner,” officer Frank Magos shared on social media.

Copyright 2023 KOLD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

