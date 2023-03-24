March Mayhem
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Paulden residents stranded due to floodwaters damaging roads

There are two ways to get in and out of Paulden and both roads are flooded.
By Michael Raimondi
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 9:01 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAULDEN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Some residents across Arizona are stranded because of rising floodwaters that are covering and damaging roads. People in Paulden, Arizona, say there are two roads in and out of their neighborhood. Both are not safe to pass because of the rising water.

“We’re pretty stuck where we are at,” Paulden resident Amy Johnson said. “My kids have missed school the past couple of days because I can’t get them to school. It’s having an impact on our community for sure.”

Johnson says they became stranded Wednesday morning. She recorded a video that shows the road she takes to get around flooded. Some areas of the road are falling apart. Johnson said after storms last week, some residents tried to fix the road, but the rain this week brought more flooding and damage. “It was too much water and debris that had come down the wash that completely destroyed that access road,” she said.

There is a bridge that is a secondary route, but that was also submerged. Johnson is now wondering if Yavapai County will help them fix the damaged road. We asked the county, but they didn’t respond.

Officials want to remind people never to cross flooded roadways. The National Weather Service says six inches of water can be enough to knock over and carry a person away. A foot of rushing water can carry a small car. Eighteen to 24 inches of water is enough to lift and carry an SUV or truck downstream.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly crash Wednesday night in east Mesa closed of the intersection of Guadalupe and S....
3 teen girls killed in rollover crash in east Mesa; weather, speed likely to blame
Humble Fencing has been collecting payment for work that was never completed for a few Phoenix...
Fake contractor accused of ripping off thousands from Phoenix homeowners
Police are investigating after bodies were found at a south Phoenix home.
2 adults, young child found dead at south Phoenix home
Yavapai County Superior Court Judge Celé Hancock is facing DUI-related charges.
Yavapai Superior Court judge faces ‘super extreme DUI’ charge after stop near Prescott Safeway
A strong spring storm is on the way to Arizona this week.
Strong storm on the way; First Alert Weather Day to come Tuesday

Latest News

People stuck in Yavapai County community due to flooded roads
Powell was taken into custody after being treated for mild hypothermia.
Man running from authorities needed to be rescued in flooded Campe Verde creek
Rescue teams save man running from authorities in Camp Verde
The Jeep was swept away off a dirt road in Navajo County.
Woman found dead after being swept away in floodwaters near Holbrook