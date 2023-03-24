Off-duty Phoenix police officer injured after being hit by car on I-17

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers say an off-duty Phoenix police officer was injured while helping a motorist on Interstate 17.

According to authorities on the scene, the officer was helping change a tire along the freeway around 11 p.m. near Northern Avenue when a black SUV hit him, and then several other cars followed in a “domino effect” crash that ended with a total of eight vehicles being involved. The officer reportedly suffered serious injuries including broken bones and cuts. His name was not released.

Officials say a section of the freeway was closed as detectives conducted their investigation but reopened around 3 a.m. An investigation remains underway.

