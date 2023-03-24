March Mayhem
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Off-duty Phoenix police officer injured after being hit by car on I-17

Two vehicles were involved in primary crash, but a chain reaction caused damage to six other...
Two vehicles were involved in primary crash, but a chain reaction caused damage to six other cars.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 7:27 AM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers say an off-duty Phoenix police officer was injured while helping a motorist on Interstate 17.

According to authorities on the scene, the officer was helping change a tire along the freeway around 11 p.m. near Northern Avenue when a black SUV hit him, and then several other cars followed in a “domino effect” crash that ended with a total of eight vehicles being involved. The officer reportedly suffered serious injuries including broken bones and cuts. His name was not released.

Officials say a section of the freeway was closed as detectives conducted their investigation but reopened around 3 a.m. An investigation remains underway.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after bodies were found at a south Phoenix home.
2 adults, young child found dead at south Phoenix home
Humble Fencing has been collecting payment for work that was never completed for a few Phoenix...
Fake contractor accused of ripping off thousands from Phoenix homeowners
Yavapai County Superior Court Judge Celé Hancock is facing DUI-related charges.
Yavapai Superior Court judge faces ‘super extreme DUI’ charge after stop near Prescott Safeway
Evacuation orders have been issued due to rain and wet weather causing major flooding issues.
Parts of Camp Verde remain evacuated while some in Yavapai County can return home
A strong spring storm is on the way to Arizona this week.
Strong storm on the way; First Alert Weather Day to come Tuesday

Latest News

A Liberty Elementary School District bus was involved in a crash near Buckeye Friday morning.
School bus, pickup truck involved in crash in Buckeye
DPS: Woman intentionally drove wrong-way, crashed head-on with driver in Tempe
Aerial video from Arizona's Family news drone showed traffic restrictions in place.
Bicyclist killed after being hit by a car in north Scottsdale; road closures in place
Investigators appeared to be centering their investigation on an SUV.
Man and woman in critical condition after being shot near downtown Phoenix