Moose in Alaska saved by group of friends

A group of friends worked together to save a moose that fell through the ice on a lake in Alaska.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 12:12 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ALASKA (3TV/CBS 5) — A group of friends rescued a huge moose that fell through the ice on a frozen lake in Alaska. A woman found the moose near her home, and her son sprang into action. He gathered his friends, and they set off to help the animal in need.

One of the friends was so eager that he fell through the ice when he arrived! Once they regrouped, they got to saving that moose. They fastened a strap around the moose and pulled it out of the hole. The moose was freezing and exhausted, but it was alive!

“We kind of started rubbing her a little bit and warming her up and trying to bring her back and get her blood circulating,” Joe Lorenzen said.

