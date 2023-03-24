Mesa Police working to prevent rise in deadly crashes

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police are looking to crack down on distracted drivers and crashes in their city. “We’re out there just to make it safer,” said Lt. Jason Coon. Arizona’s Family rode with the lieutenant as he patrolled the city. “It’s good to go in and clean up what we can and make it safer for the community,” said Lt Coon.

He has not only worked with the department for 24 years, but he also grew up in Mesa. “It’s important to me because my family and other families are out there. We all have loved ones out on the roadway, and we need to be careful and make sure everyone is getting around safely,” he said.

Throughout the rest of this month and April, Mesa Police will be doing extra patrols across the city in an effort to stop deaths on the roads. Last year the city saw 44 fatal crashes, with this year already up to 16.

The goal of this operation isn’t to write tickets or make arrests. It’s mostly to educate. “The reason we are out here is because we are having a lot of serious injuries and fatal collisions in the area. We are just asking people to slow down,” he explained.

