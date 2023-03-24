March Mayhem
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Mesa Police working to prevent rise in deadly crashes

Throughout the rest of this month, Mesa Police will be doing extra patrols across the city in an effort to to stop deaths on the roadways.
By Steven Sarabia
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 10:06 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police are looking to crack down on distracted drivers and crashes in their city. “We’re out there just to make it safer,” said Lt. Jason Coon. Arizona’s Family rode with the lieutenant as he patrolled the city. “It’s good to go in and clean up what we can and make it safer for the community,” said Lt Coon.

He has not only worked with the department for 24 years, but he also grew up in Mesa. “It’s important to me because my family and other families are out there. We all have loved ones out on the roadway, and we need to be careful and make sure everyone is getting around safely,” he said.

Throughout the rest of this month and April, Mesa Police will be doing extra patrols across the city in an effort to stop deaths on the roads. Last year the city saw 44 fatal crashes, with this year already up to 16.

The goal of this operation isn’t to write tickets or make arrests. It’s mostly to educate. “The reason we are out here is because we are having a lot of serious injuries and fatal collisions in the area. We are just asking people to slow down,” he explained.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly crash Wednesday night in east Mesa closed of the intersection of Guadalupe and S....
3 teen girls killed in rollover crash in east Mesa; weather, speed likely to blame
Humble Fencing has been collecting payment for work that was never completed for a few Phoenix...
Fake contractor accused of ripping off thousands from Phoenix homeowners
Police are investigating after bodies were found at a south Phoenix home.
2 adults, young child found dead at south Phoenix home
Yavapai County Superior Court Judge Celé Hancock is facing DUI-related charges.
Yavapai Superior Court judge faces ‘super extreme DUI’ charge after stop near Prescott Safeway
A strong spring storm is on the way to Arizona this week.
Strong storm on the way; First Alert Weather Day to come Tuesday

Latest News

Arizona guard Courtney Ramey (0) looks up at the scoreboard during the second half of a...
Student-athletes cashing in on their name, image and likeness
Experts explain how student-athletes can cash in on their name, image and likeness
Experts explain how student-athletes can cash in on their name, image and likeness
Pilots weren't allowed to land or taxi.
Sky Harbor’s north runway reopens after security incident on British Airways flight
Friend shocked after Phoenix family killed in murder-suicide