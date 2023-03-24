March Mayhem
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Man running from authorities needed to be rescued in flooded Campe Verde creek

Crews rescued a man who was reportedly running from authorities and got stuck in floodwaters in Campe Verde.
By David Baker
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:41 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMP VERDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A water rescue in Yavapai County ended with the victim being handcuffed because he reportedly ran from authorities on Wednesday. The Camp Verde Marshal’s Office said officers were telling homeowners in the area about the evacuations when they found Joseph C. Powell. He had several felony warrants out for his arrest. Instead of going with officers, he dove into the flooded waters of Clear Creek to try and swim away. “He did not (take) into consideration the strong current and possible hyopthermia from the cold flood waters,” Investigator Fred Hayman with the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office said in a statement.

Within seconds of going into the creek, he was swept downstream. He then shouted for help from the officers he was running from. They ran along the banks of the creek and eventually caught up with him as he clung to a tree with floodwaters all around him. The Verde Valley Fire District and the Copper Canyon Fire and Medical District showed up to rescue Powell. Crews used ropes and got into the water to save Powell. They eventually got a rescue raft out to him and put a safety vest on him before having him get in the raft. Then, using their rope system, the rescue team on the ground pulled them to safety. Video from Verde Independent/Vyto Starinskas shows law enforcement waiting for Powell on land. He is quickly put in handcuffs, though the video shows he’s not wearing pants. Hayman said Powell was treated for mild hypothermia. It’s unclear what charges he faces.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly crash Wednesday night in east Mesa closed of the intersection of Guadalupe and S....
3 teen girls killed in rollover crash in east Mesa; weather, speed likely to blame
Humble Fencing has been collecting payment for work that was never completed for a few Phoenix...
Fake contractor accused of ripping off thousands from Phoenix homeowners
Police are investigating after bodies were found at a south Phoenix home.
2 adults, young child found dead at south Phoenix home
Yavapai County Superior Court Judge Celé Hancock is facing DUI-related charges.
Yavapai Superior Court judge faces ‘super extreme DUI’ charge after stop near Prescott Safeway
A strong spring storm is on the way to Arizona this week.
Strong storm on the way; First Alert Weather Day to come Tuesday

Latest News

Pilots weren't allowed to land or taxi.
Sky Harbor’s north runway reopens after reported security incident
Rescue teams save man running from authorities in Camp Verde
Percy Piestewa is Lori Piestewa’s mother. She and her husband raised Lori’s children, Brandon...
Lori Piestewa’s family carries on legacy 20 years later
The Jeep was swept away off a dirt road in Navajo County.
Woman found dead after being swept away in floodwaters near Holbrook