Flagstaff Unified school bus gets stuck in a sinkhole near Doney Park

It's not yet clear how much damage the school bus suffered.
It's not yet clear how much damage the school bus suffered.(Kari Delgado)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 8:51 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Flagstaff Unified School District bus got stuck in a sinkhole Friday morning, as storm cleanup continues for the storm-stricken High Country.

Witnesses told Arizona's Family that a tow truck was en route.
Witnesses told Arizona's Family that a tow truck was en route.(Kari Delgado)

Witnesses tell Arizona’s Family that the bus got stuck along Slayton Ranch Road, a steep road that runs east of Doney Park near the Doodie Lo Memorial Park. District officials confirmed that the incident happened, but didn’t immediately share any details as it was working on gathering more information. It wasn’t immediately revealed if any students were on board.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

