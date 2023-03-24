March Mayhem
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Drone footage shows massive whale with rare deformity

Experts said the whale has severe scoliosis, a rare deformation.
Experts said the whale has severe scoliosis, a rare deformation.(Guardia Civil via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 9:15 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Drone footage released by the Spanish Civil Guard shows one of the largest whale species in the world.

The gigantic whale, weighing about 40 tons and measuring 55 feet long, was seen off the Spanish coast in the Mediterranean Sea.

Experts said the whale has severe scoliosis, a rare deformation.

Studies have revealed that traumatic events, such as a collision with a ship, are usually the cause of abnormalities in whales.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after bodies were found at a south Phoenix home.
2 adults, young child found dead at south Phoenix home
Humble Fencing has been collecting payment for work that was never completed for a few Phoenix...
Fake contractor accused of ripping off thousands from Phoenix homeowners
A trial court were hear one of seven Kari Lake challenges.
Arizona Supreme Court approves review of 1 of 7 election claims from Kari Lake
Pilots weren't allowed to land or taxi.
Sky Harbor’s north runway reopens after security incident on British Airways flight
Evacuation orders have been issued due to rain and wet weather causing major flooding issues.
Parts of Camp Verde remain evacuated while some in Yavapai County can return home

Latest News

Patricia Oliver shouts at the House panel before being removed.
Father of Parkland school shooting victim arrested during House hearing
A boat and houseboat float submerged at Jack London Aquatic Center after the boat from a...
Another strong storm likely for California next week
Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, speaks during a briefing with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs,...
US launches airstrikes in Syria after drone kills US worker
Raymond Harrington recently won $300,000 on a Diamond Bonus Crossword scratcher, which is the...
Man wins lottery 2 times in 3 years: ‘The scratchers were calling out to me’