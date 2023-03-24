March Mayhem
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Cool but dry and breezy weekend ahead for Phoenix

.
.(Arizona's Family)
By April Warnecke
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 6:46 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Light rain this morning across the Valley with a dry but cool afternoon ahead. Look for a high in the Valley of 69 degrees.

A weak area of low pressure pushing through Northern Arizona this morning is leading to light Valley rain and a few inches of snow up north. Snow chances continue today and into tomorrow as well from a separate area of low pressure moving through the Great Basin on Saturday.

The Valley will likely stay dry through the weekend, with below-normal temperatures that top out right around 70 degrees both Saturday and Sunday. Breezy afternoons can be expected.

Next week, a big warm-up brings Valley temperatures back to 80 degrees by Tuesday afternoon, but the warmth is short-lived. A trough of low pressure is expected to push through the region around Wednesday or Thursday, bringing rain and snow chances and another cool down. There’s a lot of uncertainty about how much moisture this storm will have, so stay tuned for more clarity on rain and snow chances as we get closer.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after bodies were found at a south Phoenix home.
2 adults, young child found dead at south Phoenix home
Humble Fencing has been collecting payment for work that was never completed for a few Phoenix...
Fake contractor accused of ripping off thousands from Phoenix homeowners
Yavapai County Superior Court Judge Celé Hancock is facing DUI-related charges.
Yavapai Superior Court judge faces ‘super extreme DUI’ charge after stop near Prescott Safeway
Evacuation orders have been issued due to rain and wet weather causing major flooding issues.
Parts of Camp Verde remain evacuated while some in Yavapai County can return home
A strong spring storm is on the way to Arizona this week.
Strong storm on the way; First Alert Weather Day to come Tuesday

Latest News

7-day Forecast for March 23 4pm
Dry weekend around the Valley, but light rain and snow up in the high country
80-degree weather possible for the Phoenix-area next week
Off and on breezy winds this the weekend
Warmer weather in store with flood warnings still in effect