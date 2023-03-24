Cool but dry and breezy weekend ahead for Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Light rain this morning across the Valley with a dry but cool afternoon ahead. Look for a high in the Valley of 69 degrees.

A weak area of low pressure pushing through Northern Arizona this morning is leading to light Valley rain and a few inches of snow up north. Snow chances continue today and into tomorrow as well from a separate area of low pressure moving through the Great Basin on Saturday.

The Valley will likely stay dry through the weekend, with below-normal temperatures that top out right around 70 degrees both Saturday and Sunday. Breezy afternoons can be expected.

Next week, a big warm-up brings Valley temperatures back to 80 degrees by Tuesday afternoon, but the warmth is short-lived. A trough of low pressure is expected to push through the region around Wednesday or Thursday, bringing rain and snow chances and another cool down. There’s a lot of uncertainty about how much moisture this storm will have, so stay tuned for more clarity on rain and snow chances as we get closer.

