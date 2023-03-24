March Mayhem
Bicyclist killed after being hit by a car in north Scottsdale; road closures in place

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 6:34 AM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Scottsdale police are investigating a deadly crash involving a bicyclist on the city’s northside early Friday morning.

Officers say it happened near 95th Street and Dynamite Boulevard, to the northwest of the Estancia golf club and the Four Seasons Resort. At this time, details surrounding the crash have not been released, however, major traffic restrictions are in place.

Drivers are being asked to avoid both directions of Dynamite until further notice. Click/tap here for First Alert Traffic map.

