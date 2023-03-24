ADOT closures, lane narrowing I-10 in Buckeye, U.S. 60 in Mesa and more

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s another weekend, and you know what that means — another round of freeway closures around the Valley due to construction. Expect closures or restrictions on parts of Interstate 10, 17, and U.S. 60 when leaving or entering the Valley.

Interstate 17

I-17 south will be closed between Pinnacle Peak Road and Union Hills from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for the pavement improvement project. The Loop 101 south interchange to I-17 will be closed, as well as the I-17 south interchange to Loop 101.

Westbound U.S. 60

Westbound U.S. 60 (Superstition Freeway) will be closed between Loop 202 (Super RedTan Interchange) and Superstition Springs Boulevard in Mesa from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for the pavement improvement project. Loop 202 ramps to westbound U.S. 60 will be closed, and westbound U.S. 60 on-ramps at Ellsworth, Sossaman, and Power roads will be closed.

Westbound U.S. 60 in Tempe will be narrowed to two lanes between Dobson Road and McClintock Drive from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (March 27) for the pavement improvement project.

Westbound I-10 in Buckeye

I-10 west in Buckeye will be narrowed to one lane between Verrado Way and Miller Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for the freeway widening project. I-10 east will be limited to one lane in the areas near Miller and Watson roads from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Watson Road remains closed under I-10 for interchange reconstruction work.

Westbound I-10 in Tempe

The westbound I-10 interchange to eastbound U.S. 60 (Superstition Freeway) will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday for I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. The Broadway Road on-ramp to I-10 will be closed for the weekend. Northbound 32nd Street will be closed overnight between I-10 and Elwood Street from 8 p.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday for construction. The westbound I-10 off-ramp at 32nd Street is closed through Tuesday.

Eastbound I-10 toward Tucson

I-10 east to Tucson will narrow to one lane overnight between Riggs Road and the Gila River Bridge (near SR 587) from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights.

