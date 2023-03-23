March Mayhem
Woman dead, man hurt after shooting near downtown Phoenix shelter

Police say a man called 911, saying someone hit him in the head with a gun and shot and killed his friend.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:10 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is dead, and another man is in the hospital after a shooting near a downtown Phoenix shelter on Wednesday night. The shooting happened around 8 p.m. near the Central Arizona Shelter Services at 12th and Madison streets, just south of Jefferson Street.

Police say a man called 911, saying someone hit him in the head with a gun and shot and killed his friend. Officers arrived at the scene and found a woman shot. She was rushed to the hospital, where she later died. The caller was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The woman’s name hasn’t been released.

The suspect hasn’t been identified. Officers are investigating what led up to the shooting.

