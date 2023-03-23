March Mayhem
Three-car crash on Tempe highway, one person flown to Mesa hospital

A three-vehicle crash has one person flown to a hospital in Mesa, while others were taken to a local hospital.(Arizona Department of Transportation)
By Kit Silavong
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 12:11 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A three-car crash on Loop 101 north in Tempe has one person being flown to a Mesa hospital while others were taken to a local hospital. Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers have blocked off exit 53, the Broadway Road/Apache Boulevard off-ramp. DPS has not reported at this time if impairment was a factor. Investigators are looking into what led up to the crash, and Arizona’s Family will update the story as more information comes in.

A different angle of the three-vehicle accident on Loop 101 and Broadway Road.
A different angle of the three-vehicle accident on Loop 101 and Broadway Road.(Arizona Department of Transportation)

