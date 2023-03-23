Tempe no-kill pet shelter talks adoption on National Puppy Day
Mar. 23, 2023
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s National Puppy Day! You might have noticed a few puppies were running around the Arizona’s Family studio and newsroom Thursday mornin. Some belong to the crew, but others are with the Lost Our Home Pet Rescue, a no-kill pet rescue in Tempe. Juliann Jacobus with the pet rescue is in the studio to talk about adopting some precious and lovable pets.
