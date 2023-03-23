March Mayhem
Tempe no-kill pet shelter talks adoption on National Puppy Day

The Tempe no-kill shelter Lost Our Home Pet Rescue has many loveable, adorable puppies up for adoption.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 11:41 AM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s National Puppy Day! You might have noticed a few puppies were running around the Arizona’s Family studio and newsroom Thursday mornin. Some belong to the crew, but others are with the Lost Our Home Pet Rescue, a no-kill pet rescue in Tempe. Juliann Jacobus with the pet rescue is in the studio to talk about adopting some precious and lovable pets.

It's National Puppy Day! The Lost Our Home Pet Shelter in Tempe has puppies and pets up for adoption.(Arizona's Family)

