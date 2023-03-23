Tempe no-kill pet shelter talks adoption on National Puppy Day

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s National Puppy Day! You might have noticed a few puppies were running around the Arizona’s Family studio and newsroom Thursday mornin. Some belong to the crew, but others are with the Lost Our Home Pet Rescue, a no-kill pet rescue in Tempe. Juliann Jacobus with the pet rescue is in the studio to talk about adopting some precious and lovable pets.

It's National Puppy Day! The Lost Our Home Pet Shelter in Tempe has puppies and pets up for adoption. (Arizona's Family)

