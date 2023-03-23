March Mayhem
Suspect stabs man to death in north Phoenix after hearing voices, police say

Police say Williams admitted to stabbing the victim multiple times.
Police say Williams admitted to stabbing the victim multiple times.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 6:01 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man was arrested Tuesday after police said he stabbed another man to death behind a gas station dumpster in north Phoenix. It happened Thursday at the Shell station at Third Avenue and Bell Road. Police said officers found 26-year-old Alexander Morrissey stabbed multiple times in his face and head. There was also blood on the ground, a small pocket knife, a large tree limb and broken beer bottles near him. He died at the scene.

According to court paperwork, the night before, 44-year-old Daniel Williams and his girlfriend were with Morrissey and came into the store to warm up food in the microwave and were last seen standing near the dumpsters. DNA test results came back, and they pointed to Williams, police said. He was known in the area and taken into custody on Tuesday.

During an interview with detectives, they said Williams admitted to stabbing Morrissey multiple times. The two men were behind the gas station when Williams said he’d initially walked away from the dumpster when the voices told him to stab Morrissey. So he ran back, started wrestling Morrissey on the ground, and pulled out his knife, according to court documents. He told detectives that the two of them fought over the knife, and that’s when he stabbed Morrissey in the neck. Williams had a cut and swelling on his left hand and cuts on his head, police paperwork says, and he told officers he was injured in the fight. Williams was booked into jail on a first-degree murder charge. He’s being held on a $1 million bond.

