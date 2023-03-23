March Mayhem
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

School superintendent donates kidney to teacher

Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy’s
After decades of living with kidney disease, Dave Collins was in end stage renal failure and needed a new kidney to stay alive. Then his boss stepped in.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 9:01 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) A school superintendent in Massachusetts went above and beyond by giving a life-saving gift to one of her teachers.

Dave Collins is a beloved teacher who, after decades of living with kidney disease, was faced with end stage renal failure. He needed a new kidney to stay alive. That’s when Dave’s Boss, superintendent Heidi Riccio, stepped in, calling him to say she was a match and would donate her kidney.

She says the hospital made the whole thing as easy as possible to do the right thing. “I had the surgery on Tuesday, I was home on Wednesday and I went back to work remotely on Monday,” Riccio said. “You do it because it’s the right thing to do. And my parents always taught me to do what is right, not what is easy.”

Dave says he plans to be back in the classroom after spring break.

Know of someone or an organization doing something good in your community? Nominate them for our segment here!

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly crash Wednesday night in east Mesa closed of the intersection of Guadalupe and S....
3 teen girls killed in rollover crash in east Mesa; weather, speed likely to blame
Humble Fencing has been collecting payment for work that was never completed for a few Phoenix...
Fake contractor accused of ripping off thousands from Phoenix homeowners
Police are investigating after bodies were found at a south Phoenix home.
2 adults, young child found dead at south Phoenix home
Yavapai County Superior Court Judge Celé Hancock is facing DUI-related charges.
Yavapai Superior Court judge faces ‘super extreme DUI’ charge after stop near Prescott Safeway
A strong spring storm is on the way to Arizona this week.
Strong storm on the way; First Alert Weather Day to come Tuesday

Latest News

Superintendent donates kidney to teacher
Dan Futrell talked about this year's Pat's Run plans on Good Morning, Arizona.
Time is running out to register for this year’s Pat’s Run in Tempe
Baby Mykah has been "working" with 911 Dispatch for six months alongside her mom.
Baby girl wished a happy retirement from Gilbert Police Department
Baby girl wished a "happy retirment" from Gilbert Police Department
Baby girl wished a "happy retirment" from Gilbert Police Department