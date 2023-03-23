March Mayhem
Plane makes emergency landing at north Scottsdale golf course

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 12:56 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Scary moments for a pilot after making an emergency landing at a north Scottsdale golf course Thursday afternoon.

Initial reports of an aircraft down came in around 12:30 p.m. Scottsdale fire officials tell Arizona’s Family that a plane landed on its wheels in the fairway of the Estancia Club golf course, near Dynamite Boulevard and Alma School Parkway. The pilot was reportedly out of the plane when firefighters arrived and there were no immediate reports of injuries.

Arizona’s Family has multiple crews on the way to the scene. Check back for updates.

