Phoenix family of teenager killed in five-car crash seeking justice and peace

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A ‘Happy Birthday’ song in December 2022, and three attempts to blow out candles on the cake, officially marked Marco Antonio Salgado Roman’s 18th birthday. He would’ve graduated from Camelback High School in May and attended college in the fall.

His family said he was a kind, loving teenager with smarts his older brother, Hector, admired. “I loved that about him, and that was a big inspiration for me knowing that he was able to do a lot of things that others and I wouldn’t be able to do, basically,” said Hector Salgado.

One of Marco’s talents was playing the guitar. “He learned how to play the guitar by himself. No one showed him,” said Hector.

But last week, the music stopped when Marco was killed in a multiple-car crash near 34th Street and McDowell Road. Marco’s family said he was a passenger and died at the scene. Police said five others were hurt, including two Phoenix police officers. All of them were taken to the hospital but are expected to be OK.

One person died at the scene, while five others, including the two officers in the police SUV, were rushed to a nearby hospital.

Detectives said the person they think is to blame took off from the scene. “It hurts a lot knowing everyone else got a second chance, but my brother didn’t,” said Hector.

Now Marco’s guitar is surrounded by flowers, pictures of him and snacks on an altar inside his parents’ home. “We miss him a lot, and I know my parents are waiting for him to get home and they will never see him again,” said Hector.

Marco’s family is now mourning the moments he’ll never have, like holding his nephew. “We’re gonna celebrate parties, birthdays and they’re not gonna be the same no more,” said Hector.

His family wants justice, asking for witnesses and the possible suspect to come forward. “I know it’s not gonna bring my brother back, but it’s going to give us a bit more closure and a little more peace for me, my family and my brothers,” said Hector.

