Person dead after being hit by a car near I-17 in Phoenix

Crime scene tape has blocked off several lanes along Northern Avenue.
Crime scene tape has blocked off several lanes along Northern Avenue.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 8:19 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A deadly crash is under investigation in Phoenix after police say a person was hit by a car Thursday morning

According to officers, the crash happened just before 6 a.m. near 24th and Northern avenues near Interstate 17. Detectives say the driver was rushed to the hospital where they later died from their injuries. Details on what led up to the crash are still extremely limited, but video from the scene showed several lanes blocked around Northern, including the turning lane to enter onto southbound I-17.

Drivers are being asked to expect traffic in the area to be closed or restricted throughout the morning. Click/tap here for the First Alert Traffic map.

