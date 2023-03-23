March Mayhem
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Mesa homeowner ripped off by fake contractor gets $3,000 returned

Poland poses as a licensed contractor and, in correspondence with Neil, claimed he could...
Poland poses as a licensed contractor and, in correspondence with Neil, claimed he could remodel Neil’s backyard.(Arizona's Family)
By Gary Harper
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:43 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Neil Tift says he sure is glad he contacted On Your Side. “When I emailed you and within a week, you responded, and, I thought, here’s someone who might be able to make a difference,” he said.

In a previous On Your Side report, the Mesa homeowner explained how he logged on to Angi, formerly known as Angie’s List, to find a contractor to remodel his backyard. And that’s where he found a guy named Gabriel Poland. “He came out and he told me he was a veteran and Christian and that he and his wife were just starting a family,” Neil told On Your Side.

Poland poses as a licensed contractor and, in correspondence with Neil, claimed he could remodel Neil’s backyard. All he needed was $5,500 to get things rolling. Neil says very little work was done over the course of nearly two years, and then, Gabriel Poland stopped showing up. “You have been very patient,” On Your Side’s Gary Harper said to Neil. “I think so, after a year and a half, yes,” he responded.

Poland failed to respond to On Your Side’s numerous emails. So, we turned to that website called Angi and explained what happened to Neil. After looking into the matter, the website agreed to return $3,000 back to Neil, and he just got the check in the mail.

It’s not the full amount, and Angi wouldn’t explain how they arrived at that amount, but Neil says he’s still very happy. “We wouldn’t have gotten a penny back. So, Gary like I said a few weeks ago you’re my new best friend. Thank you very much,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly crash Wednesday night in east Mesa closed of the intersection of Guadalupe and S....
3 teen girls killed in rollover crash in east Mesa; weather, speed likely to blame
Police are investigating after bodies were found at a south Phoenix home.
2 adults, young child found dead at south Phoenix home
Humble Fencing has been collecting payment for work that was never completed for a few Phoenix...
Fake contractor accused of ripping off thousands from Phoenix homeowners
Evacuation orders have been issued due to rain and wet weather causing major flooding issues.
Parts of Camp Verde remain evacuated while some in Yavapai County can return home
Yavapai County Superior Court Judge Celé Hancock is facing DUI-related charges.
Yavapai Superior Court judge faces ‘super extreme DUI’ charge after stop near Prescott Safeway

Latest News

Financial risks of DNA testing; what to know before taking that at-home test
Before you sign up, be mindful you might know more than what you wanted to know -- or vice versa.
The legal risk of discovering a long-lost sibling through DNA testing
Arizona guard Courtney Ramey (0) looks up at the scoreboard during the second half of a...
Student-athletes cashing in on their name, image and likeness
Experts explain how student-athletes can cash in on their name, image and likeness