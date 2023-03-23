March Mayhem
Man killed after explosive material combusts at defense company in Mesa

Video from the scene showed Mesa fire crews responding to the industrial areas near Loop 202 and Higley.(Arizona's Family)
By Bobbi Jo Kelly
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:56 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A man is dead after a flash fire was caused by moving explosive materials in northeast Mesa early Thursday morning.

According to the Mesa Fire department, crews responded to Talley Defense Systems located just north of the Red Mountain Loop 202 and Higley Road just after 2 a.m. When they arrived, they entered the building involved and extinguished a small fire. Employees told emergency crews that a 22-year-old employee had been inside and was unaccounted for. When firefighters made their way into the building, they found the man dead. He has not been identified.

Investigators are currently at the scene looking into what led up to the fire, but witnesses said that the man was moving explosives when it ignited. No other injuries were reported. An investigation remains underway.

