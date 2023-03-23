March Mayhem
Man hospitalized after being hit by a car in west Phoenix

A heavy police presence continues as detectives work the scene.
A heavy police presence continues as detectives work the scene.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 6:29 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man has been hospitalized after being hit by a car in west Phoenix early Thursday morning.

According to Sgt. Melissa Soliz, officers were called out just before 4:30 a.m. to a crash involving a pedestrian near 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. When they arrived, they found a man seriously hurt who was then rushed to the hospital. Details on what led up to the crash have not yet been released.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the intersection through the morning as traffic restrictions will be in place. At this time, it doesn’t appear Valley Metro light rail service will be affected.

