Man in critical condition after being shot at Phoenix dollar store

The shooting happened at a Family Dollar near 68th Avenue and Indian School Road.
The shooting happened at a Family Dollar near 68th Avenue and Indian School Road.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 9:23 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is fighting for his life after he was shot at a Phoenix dollar store on Wednesday night. Police say around 8 p.m., officers arrived at a Family Dollar near 68th Avenue and Indian School Road and found the man shot. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators say another man was detained at the store in connection to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

Witnesses are asking why it took so long for a DPS trooper to provide medical help to a 5-year-old boy as he sat inside a car that was riddled with bullets.

