Lots to do in the Phoenix area this week

From concerts to brunch to bike week in WestWorld, start your engines and mark those calendars for this week of events across the Valley.

Phoenix

March 24: Tartanic LIVE! | Irish Cultural Center and McClelland Library - 1106 N. Central Ave.

Featuring two bagpipes, two percussionists, two dancers, eight drums, six drones, 18 notes, and so much more...Tartanic is a show perfect to wrap up the month of March. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for the event, with the concert starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are available now at $30 and at the door for $35. Click here for tickets.

March 27: Delta Rae | Crescent Ballroom - 308 N. 2nd Ave

Breathing life into the Southern Gothic blues, Delta Rae is coming for one night only to the ballroom on their “Return of the Witch” tour Monday night. General admission tickets sell for $25, with bleacher seats selling for $35, not including fees. It’s a night you won’t forget. This is a 21+ event. Click here for tickets.

March 30: Reba McEntire | Footprint Center - 201 E. Jefferson St.

Do you want to have a night out as a single mom who works two jobs, loves her kids, and never stops? Do you have gentle hands and the heart of a fighter? Well, get your tail down to the Footprint Center for a night out with legend of country Reba McEntire! Tickets start at $44, and VIP packages are available. Click here to secure yours.

Scottsdale

March 26 - Drag & Pony Show Benefitting Hunkapi Farms | Hunkapi Farms - 12051 N 96th St

Want to get your Sunday brunch on while helping out a fantastic cause? Check out the Drag & Pony show at Hunkapi Farms on Sunday, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Five of Phoenix’s finest queens, including Season 12 winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race Jaida Essence Hall, will be headlining the event. Click here for tickets.

March 29-April 2: Arizona Bike Week 2023 | WestWorld of Scottsdale - 16601 N. Pima Rd.

It’s the 26th annual Arizona Bike Week! Besides bike shows, stunt shows, and factory demos, on Saturday, there will be live music from Megadeth, Billy Idol, Staind, and the Texas Hippie Coalition. Click here for tickets.

Chandler

March 24: Masters of Illusion - Live! | Chandler Center for the Arts - 250 N. Arizona Ave.

The world’s greatest award-winning magicians, this show will dazzle and delight audiences of all ages with the wonder of trickery and illusions. The show has been performed live in front of tens of thousands of people around the U.S. for six years sent by over 100 million on the CW. Click here for tickets.

March 25 - Rumours: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Show | Chandler Center for the Arts - 250 N. Arizona Ave.

Rumours was created in 2012 in Los Angeles, and after they concluded their residence at the Roxy, the group headed on tour! Jesika Miller as Stevie Nicks, Ned Brower as Mick Fleetwood, and more. Click here for tickets.

Tempe

March 24-26: Annie | ASU Gammage - 1200 S. Forest Ave.

Directed by Jenn Thompson, look for the sun to come out just in time for this show, written by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse, and Martin Charnin. The show opens Friday night, and the best availability is on Sunday evening as of yet. Click here for tickets.

Glendale

March 25: MANÁ | Desert Diamond Arena - 9400 W. Maryland Ave.

MANÁ is on their way to the Valley on their Mexico Lindo y Querido 2023 tour! Following their Friday night performance at the Footprint Center, the group will be stopping at 8 p.m. on Saturday in Glendale. MANÁ has landed four Grammy Awards, eight Latin Grammy Awards, five MTV Video Music Awards Latin America, six Premios Juventud awards, 19 Billboard Latin Music Awards, and 15 Premios Lo Nuestro Awards. Click here for tickets.

