March Mayhem
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

The legal risk of discovering a long-lost sibling through DNA testing

for some people who discover a long-lost family member, it’s not a reunion to celebrate.
By Susan Campbell
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 9:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It was a meeting a lifetime in the making. “We both were like, ‘Oh my God. This is really you!’ But then we hugged each other and you could tell we both don’t like physical touch,” laughed Desirae Outcalt. For her and her new-found sister, that was the first of a lot of similarities. “We moved out of the house at the same time. We like the same type of music,” Outcalt said. “We both have a love of cars and we don’t know where we got that love of cars from because neither of us grew up that way.”

Several years ago Outcalt used 23andMe to learn more about her own health history. “I’ve never met my father. My mom passed away at an early age, so I wanted to know,” she said. Outcalt knew there was a possibility she could make some family connections, too.

“I received a message from a young man saying we matched as first cousins,” Outcalt recalled. “He sends a picture over of who I think is my aunt at this time, and I’m like, ‘Nope! This is definitely not my aunt because we look too much alike.’ The resemblance was uncanny, and so she took a test as well and about five weeks later he messaged me and goes, ‘Well, I guess you’re my aunt!’”

The sisters’ connection - hug and all – was happy. But for some people who discover a long-lost family member, it’s not a reunion to celebrate. “I think people are always looking for the Cinderella story. They want the happily ever after,” said Allison Kierman, an estate planning attorney. There are potential legal and financial risks involved in discovering family members.

“I always tell people to be cautious because my biggest worry is money. Who has it? Who has more? Who’s going to want some?” Kierman told On Your Side. Those questions often come up when someone has died, and it can get really complicated. A recent Caring.com survey found only 34% of American adults have an estate plan. “Worst case scenario is there’s no estate plan. Under the law it says the assets go to the surviving heirs. This is bloodline. This is not about the relationship,” Kierman said. “So if the assets go to the children, it goes to however many there are, even if you don’t know all of them. And it could be divided in a way you don’t think your family would want.” That’s why it is critical to make sure your intentions and wishes are known. “For all my clients, I just tell them we have to be really specific,” Kierman added.

Common DNA testing companies like 23andMe and Ancestry note in their terms and conditions that users may make unwanted discoveries because of their DNA test results. Users agree to take on the risk.

Before they met, Outcalt and her sister Googled each other. “I was full steam ahead. She was extremely cautious,” Outcalt recalled. “I always wanted a sister when I was a kid. Always. And now I have one!” That’s their version of a Cinderella story.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly crash Wednesday night in east Mesa closed of the intersection of Guadalupe and S....
3 teen girls killed in rollover crash in east Mesa; weather, speed likely to blame
Humble Fencing has been collecting payment for work that was never completed for a few Phoenix...
Fake contractor accused of ripping off thousands from Phoenix homeowners
Police are investigating after bodies were found at a south Phoenix home.
2 adults, young child found dead at south Phoenix home
Yavapai County Superior Court Judge Celé Hancock is facing DUI-related charges.
Yavapai Superior Court judge faces ‘super extreme DUI’ charge after stop near Prescott Safeway
A strong spring storm is on the way to Arizona this week.
Strong storm on the way; First Alert Weather Day to come Tuesday

Latest News

Tempe pet rescue has many dogs up for adoption
The shooting happened near the Central Arizona Shelter Services at 12th and Madison streets,...
Police seek tips after woman killed, man hurt in shooting near downtown Phoenix shelter
Crime scene tape has blocked off several lanes along Northern Avenue.
Person dead after being hit by a car near I-17 in Phoenix
Aaron Gunches, 51, was sentenced to death for the 2002 murder of his girlfriend's ex-husband.
Court: Arizona governor not required to carry out execution