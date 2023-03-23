March Mayhem
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Gisele Bündchen talks about divorce from Tom Brady

This combination of photos shows Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen modeling the Colcci...
This combination of photos shows Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen modeling the Colcci Summer collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on April 15, 2015, left, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, on Sept. 18, 2021, in New Orleans.(AP Photo/Andre Penner, left, and Jonathan Bachman)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:50 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Gisele Bündchen said the end of her marriage to Tom Brady was like “death and a rebirth.”

The fashion model opened up about the couple’s relationship in Vanity Fair.

Bündchen said she didn’t leave Brady because he decided to play football for one more season.

She described it as “one piece of a much bigger puzzle.”

Over the years, Bündchen said they grew apart and wanted different things.

Bündchen and Brady were married for 13 years.

They have two children together.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly crash Wednesday night in east Mesa closed of the intersection of Guadalupe and S....
3 teen girls killed in rollover crash in east Mesa; weather, speed likely to blame
Humble Fencing has been collecting payment for work that was never completed for a few Phoenix...
Contractor accused of ripping off thousands from Phoenix homeowners
Police are investigating after bodies were found at a south Phoenix home.
2 adults, young child found dead at south Phoenix home
Yavapai County Superior Court Judge Celé Hancock is facing DUI-related charges.
Yavapai Superior Court judge faces ‘super extreme DUI’ charge after stop near Prescott Safeway
A strong spring storm is on the way to Arizona this week.
Strong storm on the way; First Alert Weather Day to come Tuesday

Latest News

Kairsten Watson, the mother of 2-year-old Zevaya Flanagan, talks about the slaying.
Mother of child killed on what her daughter could have been thinking
A boy rescued from a sewer describes the "scary" experience.
Boy rescued from a sewer describes 'scary' experience
According to both Statz and Cravens, what's at stake is the ability for many student-athletes...
Student-athletes cashing in on their name, image and likeness
The 911 call from the boys who got stuck in the Staten Island sewer system.
Boys stuck in sewer call 911
Video from the scene showed Mesa fire crews responding to the industrial areas near Loop 202...
Deadly flash fire under investigation at aerospace company in Mesa