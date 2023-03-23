Flies in kitchen, toxic chemicals not labeled among violations at Phoenix area restaurants
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Mar. 22, 2023:
El Super Rancho - 4501 N. 27th Ave, Phoenix
3 violations
- Hot dogs and bacon not stored at proper temperature
- No paper towels at hand wash sink
Virtu - 3701 N. Marshall Way, Scottsdale
3 violations
- Packages of raw chicken stored above raw pork
- Container of polenta not kept hot enough
Lee’s Sandwiches - 1901 W. Warner Rd, Chandler
3 violations
- BBQ Pork in walk in cooler not kept cold enough
- Fruit flies in bakery area
West Alley BBQ - 111 W. Boston Street, Chandler
3 violations
- Raw beef stored above “to go” packages
- Drain flies in kitchen and bar area
Over Easy Restaurant - 211 E. Warner Rd, Gilbert
4 violations
- Country gravy not kept hot enough
- Spray bottle with yellow liquid not labeled
- Pesto and black beans out of temperature
Dean’s List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores
Durants - 2611 N Central Ave, Phoenix
Roman’s Oasis - 16825 W Yuma Road, Goodyear
IHOP - 935 W. Elliot Road, Chandler
Fry’s Food Store - 10660 NW Grand Ave, Sun City
Sbarro - 7700 W Arrowhead Towne Center, Glendale
Lucky Boys - 3430 N 16th Street, Phoenix
