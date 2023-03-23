Flies in kitchen, toxic chemicals not labeled among violations at Phoenix area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Mar. 22, 2023:

El Super Rancho - 4501 N. 27th Ave, Phoenix

3 violations

Hot dogs and bacon not stored at proper temperature

No paper towels at hand wash sink

Virtu - 3701 N. Marshall Way, Scottsdale

3 violations

Packages of raw chicken stored above raw pork

Container of polenta not kept hot enough

Lee’s Sandwiches - 1901 W. Warner Rd, Chandler

3 violations

BBQ Pork in walk in cooler not kept cold enough

Fruit flies in bakery area

West Alley BBQ - 111 W. Boston Street, Chandler

3 violations

Raw beef stored above “to go” packages

Drain flies in kitchen and bar area

Over Easy Restaurant - 211 E. Warner Rd, Gilbert

4 violations

Country gravy not kept hot enough

Spray bottle with yellow liquid not labeled

Pesto and black beans out of temperature

Dean’s List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores

Durants - 2611 N Central Ave, Phoenix

Roman’s Oasis - 16825 W Yuma Road, Goodyear

IHOP - 935 W. Elliot Road, Chandler

Fry’s Food Store - 10660 NW Grand Ave, Sun City

Sbarro - 7700 W Arrowhead Towne Center, Glendale

Lucky Boys - 3430 N 16th Street, Phoenix

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.