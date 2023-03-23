March Mayhem
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Flies in kitchen, toxic chemicals not labeled among violations at Phoenix area restaurants

Jason Barry provides details on which restaurants had violations in this week's dirty dining list.
By Jason Barry
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 1:35 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.

Here are the Valley restaurants that did not make the grade for Mar. 22, 2023:

El Super Rancho - 4501 N. 27th Ave, Phoenix

3 violations

  • Hot dogs and bacon not stored at proper temperature
  • No paper towels at hand wash sink

Virtu - 3701 N. Marshall Way, Scottsdale

3 violations

  • Packages of raw chicken stored above raw pork
  • Container of polenta not kept hot enough

Lee’s Sandwiches - 1901 W. Warner Rd, Chandler

3 violations

  • BBQ Pork in walk in cooler not kept cold enough
  • Fruit flies in bakery area

West Alley BBQ - 111 W. Boston Street, Chandler

3 violations

  • Raw beef stored above “to go” packages
  • Drain flies in kitchen and bar area

Over Easy Restaurant - 211 E. Warner Rd, Gilbert

4 violations

  • Country gravy not kept hot enough
  • Spray bottle with yellow liquid not labeled
  • Pesto and black beans out of temperature

Dean’s List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores

Durants - 2611 N Central Ave, Phoenix

Roman’s Oasis - 16825 W Yuma Road, Goodyear

IHOP - 935 W. Elliot Road, Chandler

Fry’s Food Store - 10660 NW Grand Ave, Sun City

Sbarro - 7700 W Arrowhead Towne Center, Glendale

Lucky Boys - 3430 N 16th Street, Phoenix

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly crash Wednesday night in east Mesa closed of the intersection of Guadalupe and S....
3 teen girls killed in rollover crash in east Mesa; weather, speed likely to blame
Police are investigating after bodies were found at a south Phoenix home.
2 adults, young child found dead at south Phoenix home
Humble Fencing has been collecting payment for work that was never completed for a few Phoenix...
Fake contractor accused of ripping off thousands from Phoenix homeowners
Evacuation orders have been issued due to rain and wet weather causing major flooding issues.
Parts of Camp Verde remain evacuated while some in Yavapai County can return home
Yavapai County Superior Court Judge Celé Hancock is facing DUI-related charges.
Yavapai Superior Court judge faces ‘super extreme DUI’ charge after stop near Prescott Safeway

Latest News

Unmarked chemical bottles, flies in kitchen among Phoenix-area violations
According to both Statz and Cravens, what's at stake is the ability for many student-athletes...
Student-athletes cashing in on their name, image and likeness
Experts explain how student-athletes can cash in on their name, image and likeness
Despite groping accusations, Goodyear massage therapist remains licensed