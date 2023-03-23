March Mayhem
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Dry weekend around the Valley, but light rain and snow up in the high country

7-day Forecast for March 23 4pm
7-day Forecast for March 23 4pm(Arizona's Family)
By Royal Norman
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 3:54 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona is finally decoupling from the atmospheric river that brought amazing amounts of rain and snow to the state over the past 72 hours. That’s the good news, and we’ll get some drying through the weekend into early next week statewide. However, the jet stream hasn’t left quite yet, so a chance for isolated, mainly light rain and snow showers continue in the high country through Friday.

None of that is expected to make any of the current floodings any worse. However, snow is continuing to melt and rivers and creeks are expected to carry a lot of water, not only the next week but well into April. So we can’t let our guard down when we approach normally dry washes or normally small creeks. The potential for critical problems due to the water flow is still with us.

Late in the weekend into early next week, a ridge of high pressure will develop from the west and float over Arizona. That high should be enough to not only continue the drying but bring Valley high temperatures to around 80 by Tuesday. Maybe we’ll even be a bit warmer than that. How cool have we been in 2023? If we get to 80 on Tuesday, it will only be the 4th day of 80 degrees or more this year. That’s strange. In 1988, we were just a few days from the earliest 100 degrees in Phoenix on March 26th.

The brief interlude with 80 will last only a day. Another storm system will be entering the state next Wednesday and knock temperatures right back down into the low 70s. That system is, at this point, looking pretty dry, so we’re limiting rain and snow chances to northern Arizona, but major accumulations are not expected. By the way, the 30-day outlook for March is featuring drier than average conditions and slightly warmer conditions. It should be noted that the last five 30-day outlooks have not hit the mark.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly crash Wednesday night in east Mesa closed of the intersection of Guadalupe and S....
3 teen girls killed in rollover crash in east Mesa; weather, speed likely to blame
Police are investigating after bodies were found at a south Phoenix home.
2 adults, young child found dead at south Phoenix home
Humble Fencing has been collecting payment for work that was never completed for a few Phoenix...
Fake contractor accused of ripping off thousands from Phoenix homeowners
Evacuation orders have been issued due to rain and wet weather causing major flooding issues.
Parts of Camp Verde remain evacuated while some in Yavapai County can return home
Yavapai County Superior Court Judge Celé Hancock is facing DUI-related charges.
Yavapai Superior Court judge faces ‘super extreme DUI’ charge after stop near Prescott Safeway

Latest News

Warmer weather in store with flood warnings still in effect
.
Cold start to your morning in Phoenix; temperatures to warm up
First Alert Weather Day Graphic
Drier air moving in after winter storms
Temperatures to warm up after winter storms