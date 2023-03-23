Dry weekend around the Valley, but light rain and snow up in the high country

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona is finally decoupling from the atmospheric river that brought amazing amounts of rain and snow to the state over the past 72 hours. That’s the good news, and we’ll get some drying through the weekend into early next week statewide. However, the jet stream hasn’t left quite yet, so a chance for isolated, mainly light rain and snow showers continue in the high country through Friday.

None of that is expected to make any of the current floodings any worse. However, snow is continuing to melt and rivers and creeks are expected to carry a lot of water, not only the next week but well into April. So we can’t let our guard down when we approach normally dry washes or normally small creeks. The potential for critical problems due to the water flow is still with us.

Late in the weekend into early next week, a ridge of high pressure will develop from the west and float over Arizona. That high should be enough to not only continue the drying but bring Valley high temperatures to around 80 by Tuesday. Maybe we’ll even be a bit warmer than that. How cool have we been in 2023? If we get to 80 on Tuesday, it will only be the 4th day of 80 degrees or more this year. That’s strange. In 1988, we were just a few days from the earliest 100 degrees in Phoenix on March 26th.

The brief interlude with 80 will last only a day. Another storm system will be entering the state next Wednesday and knock temperatures right back down into the low 70s. That system is, at this point, looking pretty dry, so we’re limiting rain and snow chances to northern Arizona, but major accumulations are not expected. By the way, the 30-day outlook for March is featuring drier than average conditions and slightly warmer conditions. It should be noted that the last five 30-day outlooks have not hit the mark.

