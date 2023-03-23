March Mayhem
Your Life
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Finding Forever
Newcomers Guide

Deadly flash fire under investigation at aerospace company in Mesa

.
Video from the scene showed Mesa fire crews responding to the industrial areas near Loop 202 and Higley.(Arizona's Family)
By Bobbi Jo Kelly
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:56 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A person is dead after a flash fire with flammable materials in northeast Mesa early Thursday morning.

According to the Mesa Fire department, crews responded to Task Aerospace located just north of the Red Mountain Loop 202 and Higley Road just after 2 a.m. When they arrived, they entered the building involved and extinguished a small fire and that’s when they also located a victim. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. Investigators are currently at the scene looking into what led up to the fire.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A deadly crash Wednesday night in east Mesa closed of the intersection of Guadalupe and S....
3 teen girls killed in rollover crash in east Mesa; weather, speed likely to blame
Humble Fencing has been collecting payment for work that was never completed for a few Phoenix...
Contractor accused of ripping off thousands from Phoenix homeowners
Police are investigating after bodies were found at a south Phoenix home.
2 adults, young child found dead at south Phoenix home
Yavapai County Superior Court Judge Celé Hancock is facing DUI-related charges.
Yavapai Superior Court judge faces ‘super extreme DUI’ charge after stop near Prescott Safeway
A strong spring storm is on the way to Arizona this week.
Strong storm on the way; First Alert Weather Day to come Tuesday

Latest News

According to both Statz and Cravens, what's at stake is the ability for many student-athletes...
Student-athletes cashing in on their name, image and likeness
The shooting happened near the Central Arizona Shelter Services at 12th and Madison streets,...
Woman dead, man hurt after shooting near downtown Phoenix shelter
Woman dead, man hurt after shooting in downtown Phoenix
Experts explain how student-athletes can cash in on their name, image and likeness