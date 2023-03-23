Deadly flash fire under investigation at aerospace company in Mesa

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – A person is dead after a flash fire with flammable materials in northeast Mesa early Thursday morning.

According to the Mesa Fire department, crews responded to Task Aerospace located just north of the Red Mountain Loop 202 and Higley Road just after 2 a.m. When they arrived, they entered the building involved and extinguished a small fire and that’s when they also located a victim. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. Investigators are currently at the scene looking into what led up to the fire.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.