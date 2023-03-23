Crews working to clean up flooding in Prescott creek from sewage overflow

PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Crews in Prescott are working to contain a toxic mess after recent rains and snow melt overflowed the sewage system. Workers are using big vacuums to try and get rid of it before it gets into Granite Creek, but manholes from the sewer are bursting with water right next to the creek.

The overflow was reported to the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality on Tuesday afternoon around 12:30 p.m., so the city of Prescott closed Granite Creek Park to clean up. The sewage carries pathogens, bacteria and other compounds harmful to your health. Arizona’s Family witnessed dog walkers and cyclists travel around the water, many of which didn’t see the hazardous sign. “We are not going in there,” said Dave Sackett. “Can’t keep the dog away from the water.”

A spokesperson for Prescott said the overflow will not affect drinking water since it is on another closed system. State and federal environmental agencies are looking into this situation. Crews will be at the park until the flooding stops. A spokesperson said they will disinfect the impacted areas.

Granite Creek flows into the Verde River, which is part of the Salt River Project watershed. That has raised concerns about water quality and monitoring. “ADEQ is working with the City of Prescott to ensure discharges are minimized and that water quality monitoring is conducted. Discharges are mixing with large volumes of storm and creek flows and are not expected to have significant long-term impacts to water quality,” Caroline Oppleman with ADEQ said.

