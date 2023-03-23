Cold start to your morning in Phoenix; temperatures to warm up

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Plan on a dry day in Phoenix with a cold morning to start! Temperatures, as you walk out the door, will be in the 40s, much different than the 60s we saw the past couple of days.

Plenty of creeks and streams are still running high for today, so be sure to avoid flooded areas and roads. Highs in Phoenix climb to the upper 60s, a good 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

We will see limited, snow showers and precipitation in the mountains, mainly north of the Phoenix area. Accumulations will be minimal, with areas like Flagstaff picking up a couple of inches in the next couple of days

For the most part, the weekend looks dry in Arizona, but we will kick up the wind for Friday and Saturday in the northern mountains, and in eastern Arizona, Phoenix will stay dry, with occasional breezes and temperatures in the upper 60s with sunny and dry conditions

If you were looking for warmer weather, we will return to the upper 70s and 80s by the time we get to next week. Plan on dry and sunny conditions in the Phoenix metro for next week as well.

Have a great day!

