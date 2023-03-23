March Mayhem
Cave Creek Rodeo Days kick off for its 46th year

Family-friendly fun is in store as the rodeo turns 46!
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 10:51 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Get ready for the 46th annual Cave Creek Rodeo Days!

This year, expect a number of top-ranking male and female rodeo contestants to participate in events like the CCRD Mutton Bustin’, the Cornhole Tournament, All Bulls, All Night! showcase and a sleuth of PRCA Rodeo Events. To kick off, the weekend, the Cave Creek Rodeo Days Royalty Competition & Pageant and the Cave Creek Rodeo Days Parade will start at 9 a.m. in downtown Cave Creek.

Sanderson Ford is the title sponsor, as it has been for several years, with several main events taking place at the Cave Creek Memorial Arena. To purchase tickets, go to www.cavecreekrodeo.com.

Editor’s Note: Sanderson Ford is a paid sponsor of Arizona’s Family.

